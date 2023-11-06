Politicians misusing songs is a tradition by now. But Lara Trump is bringing a new angle to the practice. In 2020, Tom […]
Latest Articles
Read the latest release articles and learn without limits.
Iran’s Mehdi Yarrahi prosecuted for headscarf song
Earlier in 2023, the world was moved by the Iranian women that campaigned against the obligation to wear a headscarf in public. […]
Writing a song for crowd-funded movie “KM Zero”
I got a message from co-writer Yves Erauw on a Saturday night two weeks back: “Check this tune. It’s for a movie […]
RIP: Monty Norman, writer of the James Bond theme
RIP Monty Norman, probably the least-known of the best-known writers for film and screen. Chances are that you don’t remember the musicals […]
Where Did Our Love Go – Waku Erauw lyrics
An old buddy, Yves Erauw, contacted me in 2020 with a plan to work with the Waku family singers. They are music […]
RIP: English lyricist Barry Mason
RIP English lyricist Barry Mason. The news that Barry Mason died in April 2021 at the age of 86 came as a […]