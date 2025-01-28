Has Iranian singer Tataloo been sentenced to death?

In a shocking turn of events, Iranian star Amir Hossein Maghsoudloo, popularly known as Amir Tataloo, has reportedly been sentenced to death by Tehran’s First Criminal Court for insulting the Prophet Muhammad. This ruling follows a retrial that overturned a previous five-year prison sentence for blasphemy.

According to the Iranian newspaper Etemad, the Supreme Court accepted the prosecutor’s appeal, leading to the reopening of Tataloo’s case. While the death sentence has garnered significant media attention, Iran International has reported that the country’s judiciary has denied these claims. The judiciary’s media office stated that a final verdict has not yet been issued, contradicting earlier reports from the Jame Jam newspaper. Britain’s Independent newspaper has tried but been unable to verify these conflicting claims.

Tataloo, 37, an underground musician known for his fusion of rap, pop, and R&B, was extradited from Istanbul where he lived to Iran in December 2023 and has been in detention since. His controversial career includes previous charges of promoting “prostitution” and anti-regime propaganda.

Support for the Islamic Republic

Despite his stormy relationship with the authorities, Tataloo had engaged with conservative politicians, including a notable meeting with former president Ebrahim Raisi. He has also previously expressed support for the Islamic Republic. The sentence comes amidst rising tensions in the Iranian judiciary, highlighted by the recent assassination of two judges known for handling national security cases.

Meanwhile support for the tattooed singer is being expressed on his YouTube page.

In 2024, Iran saw the highest number of executions in nine years, raising concerns over human rights violations in the country.

But at present, we have to see if Tataloo has been sentenced to death or not.

(Michael Leahy. Source: The Independent, Iran International)

