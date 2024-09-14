Lick this! Ireland celebrates “iconic” Irish voices with stamps

The Irish postal service, An Post, has just released four new stamps called Iconic Irish Voices to celebrate singers and musicians that died this past year: Sinéad O’Connor, Shane MacGowan, Christy Dignam and Séamus Begley.

Called Iconic Irish Voices, the black and white portrait stamps were designed by Shaughn McGrath of Shaughn McGrath Creative, who have worked with Irish performers previously. Each image highlights the artists’ eyes and hands.

“Pride in their musical genius”

Speaking at a reception for the artists’ families, David McRedmond, chief executive of An Post said: “It’s still hard to accept that Christy, Séamus, Sinéad and Shane are no longer with us. Each of them shone brightly and bravely throughout their lives, bringing good times, inspiration and joy to millions upon millions of people. They were proud Irish artists whose work explored, often critically, our identity as a people. We are greatly honoured on behalf of the people of Ireland to release these special stamps as symbol of the nation’s respect and pride in their musical genius and their impact on the world.”

Victoria Mary Clarke, wife of Shane MacGowan, said her husband would be exceptionally proud and delighted to be honoured with a stamp from An Post. “He was a passionate Irish man with a huge love for Ireland and its history and culture … He saw the Irish postage stamps as symbolic of our freedom from Britain and our status as an independent republic … his family are all very grateful to An Post for this beautiful gesture.”

An Post regularly pays homage to Irish musicians and writers, notably Thin Lizzy and “Great Irish Songs”. Find the full collection here.